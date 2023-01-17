‘It’s partea time!’: Bojangles debuts first-ever hard sweet tea

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) have partnered to brew a hard tea that is “sure to delight fans of both brands, ages 21 and older”.

The two Carolina-born brands joined forces to carefully concoct Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, combining Bojangles’ knowledge of expertly steeped sweet tea and AMB’s award-winning brewing innovation.

“This collaboration is something sweet,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer for Bojangles. “Partnering with AMB to craft our Legendary Iced Tea into a hard tea for fans of legal drinking age was a natural fit, and the team poured passion into the entire process. We can’t wait for fans to try it!”

Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea will be sold only at participating retailers and will not be available at any Bojangles restaurants.

The hard tea is expected to hit shelves in March in the form of 12-pack, 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans. It will be available at independent retailers and chains like Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, ingles, Lowes, Walmart, Food Lion and other retailers in North and South Carolina.

“AMB couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with such an iconic Carolina company,” said Nathan Kelischek, AMB Founder and Brewmaster. “Bojangles sweet tea is a staple across the South and has earned its ‘legendary’ title. AMB has always been dedicated to making the highest quality craft beer and cider, and the same can be said for this authentic Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. We are excited to continue to share our craft in innovative, new ways.”

MORE NEWS: Chick-fil-A opening in Toccoa, giving local heroes free meals for a year

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.