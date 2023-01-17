SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘It’s partea time!’: Bojangles debuts first-ever hard sweet tea

Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea
Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea(Bojangles)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) have partnered to brew a hard tea that is “sure to delight fans of both brands, ages 21 and older”.

The two Carolina-born brands joined forces to carefully concoct Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, combining Bojangles’ knowledge of expertly steeped sweet tea and AMB’s award-winning brewing innovation.

“This collaboration is something sweet,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer for Bojangles. “Partnering with AMB to craft our Legendary Iced Tea into a hard tea for fans of legal drinking age was a natural fit, and the team poured passion into the entire process. We can’t wait for fans to try it!”

Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea will be sold only at participating retailers and will not be available at any Bojangles restaurants.

The hard tea is expected to hit shelves in March in the form of 12-pack, 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans. It will be available at independent retailers and chains like Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, ingles, Lowes, Walmart, Food Lion and other retailers in North and South Carolina.

“AMB couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with such an iconic Carolina company,” said Nathan Kelischek, AMB Founder and Brewmaster. “Bojangles sweet tea is a staple across the South and has earned its ‘legendary’ title. AMB has always been dedicated to making the highest quality craft beer and cider, and the same can be said for this authentic Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. We are excited to continue to share our craft in innovative, new ways.”

MORE NEWS: Chick-fil-A opening in Toccoa, giving local heroes free meals for a year

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews were able to save strip mall from a complete blaze.
Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten
A teenage gang member was arrested in Lexington County.
Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say
Arthur Ravenel, Jr. was 95 years old.
Former State Sen. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. dies at 95, family says
All 50 tiny homes are occupied, and the shelter recently had its first person transition to...
Rapid Shelter Columbia at capacity, first person transitions to permanent housing

Latest News

Police blocked the I-26 exit ramp Tuesday afternoon after reports of a suspect barricaded...
Suspect barricaded in West Columbia hotel, police ask public to avoid area
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump to be joined by Graham, McMaster at Jan. 28 SC event
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain showers today with mild temps in the 60s
Fire crews were able to save strip mall from a complete blaze.
Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews