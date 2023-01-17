SkyView
Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews

Fire crews were able to save strip mall from a complete blaze.
Fire crews were able to save strip mall from a complete blaze.(IRMO FIRE DISTRICT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall.

Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.

Because of firefighters’ efforts, the majority of the strip mall was saved. Fire crews prevented the flames from spreading and limited the damage to a few occupancies on one end of the mall.

According to officials, there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

