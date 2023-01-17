Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall.

Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.

Because of firefighters’ efforts, the majority of the strip mall was saved. Fire crews prevented the flames from spreading and limited the damage to a few occupancies on one end of the mall.

According to officials, there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.