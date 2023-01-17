SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers move out, some patchy fog possible tonight

By Adam Clark
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our showers move out of the region tonight and we see some fog develop as well.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

  • Showers are lingering this evening and pushing east tonight.
  • Fog develops over the region later tonight.
  • Cloudy skies Wednesday with high temps in the upper 60s.
  • A weak cold front brings a 40% chance of a few showers and some breezy winds Thursday.
  • Friday we dry up with some sunshine, highs are in the mid 60s.
  • Cooling off for the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and a better chance of rain, especially for Sunday.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Showers linger this evening and start to wrap up by around 8 to 9pm. Then we have a chance to see some fog develop over the region. Right now it looks like patchy fog is possible.

Lows tonight are quite mild with low 50s. Fog develops late tonight after midnight.

Wednesday we have cloudy skies and highs reaching the upper 60s. We stay dry as a northern high pressure system moves over the region.

A cold front approaches from the west Thursday. This brings a strong southern flow that will get our highs in the mid 70s. Skies are cloudy to mostly cloudy. We have a 40% chance of a brief shower as the front passes in the late afternoon hours.

Behind the front temperatures drop to the upper 30s Saturday morning. Temps reach the upper 50s for the afternoon hours with increasing clouds.

A low pressure system moves in from the southeast and increases our chances of periods of rain. Right now it looks like a 70% chance of seeing some rain showers. Lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Fog developing late with lows in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine. Warmer with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Warm and cloudy with another round of scattered showers in the afternoon/evening (40%). Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Few more clouds with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: A 70% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of some scattered showers and storms.

