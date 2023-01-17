Fairfield deputies investigating two separate weekend shooting incidents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened over the past weekend. Both incidents are believed to be unrelated According to officials.

The first incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, on Highway 212 south near the Ridgeway area. A person was standing outside of a residence when they were struck by gunfire; the suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. When deputies arrived on the scene, they administered first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the second incident happened around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, on 2nd street in the Winnsboro area. A person was walking on 2nd street when he was struck by gunfire by an unknown person who was near the intersection of Maple and 2nd Street.

When deputies arrived, they secured the scene and provided first aid to the victim until EMS arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Fairfield Sheriff’s Office at (803) 635-4141.

