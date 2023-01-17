SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera

Surveillance video shows a man in a truck pull up to the drive-thru window in the early morning hours while it was still dark outside. (Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News) – A barista escaped an attempted kidnapping at a coffee shop in Washington state on Monday, and police are still looking for the suspect.

Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to the drive-thru window in the early morning hours while it was still dark outside. He can be seen handing the barista cash, but then he grabs her wrist and attempts to use what police describe as “a looped zip-tie device” to capture her.

A struggle ensues, and the barista manages to escape the man’s grasp.

Footage shows the man has a large tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read “Chevrolet.” Police are hoping this tattoo will help easily identify the attacker.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Auburn Police Department’s tip line at 253-288-7403.

No further information was provided, including the name of the coffee shop.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews were able to save strip mall from a complete blaze.
Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten
A teenage gang member was arrested in Lexington County.
Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say
Arthur Ravenel, Jr. was 95 years old.
Former State Sen. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. dies at 95, family says
All 50 tiny homes are occupied, and the shelter recently had its first person transition to...
Rapid Shelter Columbia at capacity, first person transitions to permanent housing

Latest News

Mayor says shootings were indeed politically motivated.
Failed candidate facing shooting charges
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
LIVE: Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House
El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer, en Atlanta, el domingo 15 de...
White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure
A baby and teen mom were among six killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Search for suspects in California ‘massacre’ of 6 continues
Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the...
Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest