SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

11-year-old son cries during ‘first look’ with his mom on her wedding day

An 11-year-old boy turns the corner to see his mom in her wedding dress for the first time. (Source: @thomasadrianna1 / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (Gray News) – A very special moment between a Florida bride and her 11-year-old son has gone viral.

Wedding makeup artist Adrianna Thomas posted a video to TikTok on Jan. 8 of a “first look” between the bride and her son on the big day.

While details of the wedding and family were kept private, the “first look” moment has amassed more than 7.6 million views on TikTok.

At the wedding in St. Augustine, Florida, the 11-year-old boy – dressed in a suit – turns the corner to see his mom in her wedding dress for the first time.

“You look amazing. You ready to walk me down the aisle?” she asks.

He nods, and then begins crying.

The two share a hug and a kiss, and the bride asks, “Happy tears? You promise?” as she wipes away his tears.

The boy nods and says, “I’m so happy for you.”

“First looks” are a modern tradition in which a bride, fully ready for the wedding, shows herself in her wedding dress to family, friends, or even the groom for the first time ahead of the ceremony. This creates a special private moment for the people involved, allowing for genuine reactions without the pressure of a crowd.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect barricaded in West Columbia hotel.
New details: Suspect barricaded in West Columbia hotel, police ask public to avoid area
Fire crews were able to save strip mall from a complete blaze.
Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten
A teenage gang member was arrested in Lexington County.
Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say
All 50 tiny homes are occupied, and the shelter recently had its first person transition to...
Rapid Shelter Columbia at capacity, first person transitions to permanent housing

Latest News

Soda City Live: Church Refreshed Conference
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
White House scrambles to cover for Biden on classified documents.
White House works on defense of incomplete Biden documents
FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is...
Feds won’t seek death penalty for El Paso Walmart shooter
The Biden administration has been trying to get the Netherlands on the same page since the U.S....
Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine