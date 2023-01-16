SkyView
Weekend shooting leaves woman injured in Sumter

Jeffrey Green (Left) Tramaine Smith (Right)
Jeffrey Green (Left) Tramaine Smith (Right)(Sumter Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting on Wright Street left a woman injured in Sumter on Jan. 14 . Police said one man is in jail and another suspect is being sought.

The Sumter Police Department said Monique Smith, 35, and her husband Tramaine Quinnell Smith Sr., 42, became upset Saturday over a speeding vehicle in their neighborhood. Investigators said they walked from their house to argue with people at a nearby home.

During the argument, Jeffrey Leverne Green Jr., 19, of Wedgefield, is accused of firing a handgun and striking the victim. Green is wanted for attempted murder. He is considered armed and dangerous.

When officers arrived they located Tramaine Smith, who was seen shooting. He was taken into custody. He is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, unlawful carry of a pistol, and malicious injury to property.

Investigators said a reward is available for information leading to the arrest of Green. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or can leave a tip anonymously at P3tips.com or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

