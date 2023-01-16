South Carolina Red Cross volunteers deploy to storm damaged Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Red Cross said volunteers from SC are headed to storm-damaged parts of GA. The organization said the seven volunteers are disaster trained and are joining dozens of other volunteers from across the country.

The Red Cross said the disaster relief efforts are focused on the western and central parts of the state. The volunteers are working to provide emergency essentials, emotional support, and shelter.

The storm system hit the South and spawned tornadoes across the region as it sped through Georgia and Alabama. At least nine people were killed in the storm system.

