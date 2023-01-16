Soda City Live: King Day at the Dome Recap with Speaker Dr. Aaron Bishop

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- As the nation commemorates the life and legacy of civil rights leader- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

City leaders and local community officials gathered at Zion Baptist Church in Downtown Columbia and Marched to the State House for the NAACP South Carolina State Conference’s annual “King Day at the Dome”.

One of the presenters Dr. Aaron Bishop and wife Dr. Jennifer Bishop shared their outlook of the day’s events along with Dr. Kings impact on the City of Columbia and nation as a whole.

