Soda City Live: How to Get the Most of Your Doctor’s Visit

Board certified colorectal/ general surgeon Dr. Cedrek McFadden speaks about getting the most from your doctor's visit.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- It may be getting close to time for your annual doctor’s visit. How do you ensure you are getting the most of your appointment? And how do you know if you are asking the right questions?

Board-certified Colorectal and General Surgeon Dr. Cedrek McFadden share tips and suggestions on how to navigate your visit.

