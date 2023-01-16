Soda City Live: Columbia Urban League Young Professionals

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Columbia Urban League Young Professionals is an affiliate of the Columbia Urban league that embraces the same values on a voluntary basis.

The CULYP is available for adults ages 30 to 40 giving young professionals an opportunity to network and grow adeptly in what ever field they are in.

