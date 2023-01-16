SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sheriff: 6 killed, including teen mom and baby, in shooting at California home

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in...
Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Six people — including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby — were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Actually the report was that an active shooter was in the area because of the number of shots that were being fired,” Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters.

Deputies found two victims dead in the street and a third person fatally shot in the doorway of the residence, Boudreaux said.

Three more victims were found inside the home, including a man who was still alive but later died at a hospital, he said.

The sheriff said investigators are searching for at least two suspects. They believe there is a gang connection to the killings. The sheriff’s office conducted a narcotics-related search warrant at the residence last week, Boudreaux said.

“We also believe this was not a random act of violence. We believe this was a targeted family,” he said.

Goshen is a semi-rural community of about 3,000 residents 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Fresno in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenage gang member was arrested in Lexington County.
Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say
Nina Willis celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday.
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
Lexington police recovered stolen firearms and made many drug and alcohol violations.
Drugs, stolen firearms recovered during traffic stops by Lexington police
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten
The SC Democratic party has called for an investigation into Ellen Weaver.
SC Democratic Party requests investigation into Ellen Weaver; her legal team calls it a ‘publicity stunt.’

Latest News

FILE- President Joe Biden is shown in this file photo at the White House.
Biden gives keynote speech at MLK Day Breakfast
Betty Fuchsel, 77, is charged with 43 counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged with animal cruelty after 43 dogs found neglected, locked up in home, sheriff says
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Increasing clouds today - Rainy for Tuesday
Rep. James E. Clyburn
MLK Day 2023: Clyburn shares his experiences with Dr. King