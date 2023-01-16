SkyView
Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County

Multiple rail crossings will be undergoing repairs for the next several weeks.
Multiple rail crossings will be undergoing repairs for the next several weeks.(Google images)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites from Jan. 16 through Feb 3.

Organizers said each crossing on the list will be closed between three to five days. The company provided an interactive map that lists each location and the times they are expected to close. Roughly 30 railroad crossings will be repaired in total. The repair route begins in Elloree and ends near Santee.

WIS has embedded the map below.

