MLK Day 2023, the Midlands remembers Dr. King

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands reflected and remembered the life and message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Organizations across the region held events through the weekend leading up to the holiday.

Monday morning at 8 a.m. the Columbia Urban League held its 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “Keeping the Legacy Alive Breakfast.”

The Zion Baptist Church held a prayer service with the SC NAACP on Washington St. Organizers said this would be followed by ‘King Day at the Dome’, a march to the State House at 10 a.m.

