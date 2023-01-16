SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

MLK Day 2023: Clyburn shares his experiences with Dr. King

Rep. James E. Clyburn
Rep. James E. Clyburn
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Martin Luther King Jr. Day for 2023 Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC) shared his memories of King.

He said in a statement, “I was fortunate to meet Dr. King as a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. I often call that first meeting my “Saul to Paul” transition, because I was never the same.”

Clyburn said the last time he saw King alive was at a lunch in Charleston in 1967, " He was assassinated nine months later, and I still remember getting that news. I went home, numb, and sat in my house, turned on the radio, and listened the rest of the night. The sun came up with me sitting there.”

“Dr. King inspired many, including me. I dedicated my life and career to fighting for justice, equality, and civil rights for all and still do to this day in Congress.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenage gang member was arrested in Lexington County.
Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say
Nina Willis celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday.
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
Lexington police recovered stolen firearms and made many drug and alcohol violations.
Drugs, stolen firearms recovered during traffic stops by Lexington police
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten
The SC Democratic party has called for an investigation into Ellen Weaver.
SC Democratic Party requests investigation into Ellen Weaver; her legal team calls it a ‘publicity stunt.’

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Increasing clouds today - Rainy for Tuesday
FILE PHOTO
South Carolina Red Cross volunteers deploy to storm damaged Georgia
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten
Jeffrey Green (Left) Tramaine Smith (Right)
Weekend shooting leaves woman injured in Sumter