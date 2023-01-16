MLK Day 2023: Clyburn shares his experiences with Dr. King

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Martin Luther King Jr. Day for 2023 Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC) shared his memories of King.

He said in a statement, “I was fortunate to meet Dr. King as a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. I often call that first meeting my “Saul to Paul” transition, because I was never the same.”

In his Letter from a Birmingham Jail, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. warned the people of “ill will” were using their time more effectively than the people of “good will.”



This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, let us heed his words and refuse to be complicit in the face of injustice. — James E. Clyburn (@RepJamesClyburn) January 16, 2023

Clyburn said the last time he saw King alive was at a lunch in Charleston in 1967, " He was assassinated nine months later, and I still remember getting that news. I went home, numb, and sat in my house, turned on the radio, and listened the rest of the night. The sun came up with me sitting there.”

“Dr. King inspired many, including me. I dedicated my life and career to fighting for justice, equality, and civil rights for all and still do to this day in Congress.”

