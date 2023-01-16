Former State Sen. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. dies at 95, family says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-born state senator, who is also the namesake of the bridge that connects Charleston and Mount Pleasant, has died, according to his family.

Arthur Ravenel, Jr. was 95 years old.

Ravenel served as a state senator from 1981 to 1986 and then again from 1997 to 2003, according to the state house’s website. He served Senate District 34, which includes Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties. Before that, Ravenel also served in the House from 1953 to 1958.

He also had a stint serving in the U.S. Congress from 1987 to 1995.

Ravenel’s son Thomas tweeted about his dad’s passing Monday afternoon.

Rest in Peace Dad 3/29/27–1/16/23. pic.twitter.com/DtOOPF4Vwu — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) January 16, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.