FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking rain showers for Tuesday, mild temps as well

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a chance of some showers and rain for Tuesday, then temps warm up into the 70s for Wed/Thu.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Cloudy skies tonight, and not quite as cold with lows in the mid 40s.

70% chance of showers and rain Tuesday, around 0.2-0.5″ possible.

Cloudy and mild for Wednesday with high temps reaching the low 70s.

Next chance of rain is Thursday with a 40% shot and highs still above average, near 72.

Cooling off for the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and a better chance of rain, especially for Sunday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Cloudy skies tonight with warmer temps expected as lows dip down to the mid 40s. Skies are cloudy as a cold front nears from the west.

We are dry in the morning hours Tuesday, but by mid morning expect a chance of some showers. That chance goes up significantly after noon. The best chance of some steady showers is from 1pm to 5pm. Around 0.2-0.5″ is possible once this cold front nears and really dissipates over the region. Skies are cloudy and high temps reach the low 60s, so above average for this time of year.

High pressure to our north controls our weather pattern Wednesday, but it’s too far away to clear us up. Expect clouds and warm air to move in from the south. This warm air gets temps into the low 70s.

Thursday another cold front nears. It doesn’t have as much support so the chance of rain with it is around 40%. Lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach the low 70s.

Friday is mostly sunny with high temps in the mid 60s. High pressure comes in and clears us up.

Saturday the temps are a bit cooler with more cloud coverage. Lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the upper 50s. There’s a 20% chance of some showers. Sunday has a better chance of rain as a low pressure moves in from the Gulf.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds around with temperatures in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Highs in the low 60s with a 70% chance for showers and downpours. Up to .50″ of rain is possible.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine. Warmer with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Warm and cloudy with another round of scattered showers in the afternoon/evening (40%). Highs in the lower 70s.

Friday: Sunny and nice with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Few more clouds with a 20% chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: A 70% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

