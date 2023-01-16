Dominion Energy to test sirens at Lake Murray January 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy will be conducting an annual test of its Lake Murray Dam inundation sirens.

The test happens Tuesday, January 17, at 12 p.m. The sirens will sound for about three minutes.

If an actual emergency were to happen while the testing is underway, the sirens would alert the public to tune in to local radio or television stations for information.

“Siren tests are part of our commitment to public safety as we maintain the Lake Murray dam,” said Iris Griffin, Vice President, Power Generation for Dominion Energy South Carolina. “We work year-round to ensure we are prepared even for highly unlikely events as we monitor and maintain the dam.”

Dominion Energy tests its sirens monthly, a component of Dominion Energy SC’s operation licensure by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

