Benedict College student to join White House roundtable discussion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College announced Monday one of its students is headed to the White House.

Jahavheed George is joining a group of students from across the country in a roundtable discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris. The discussion is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Organizers said the discussion is focused on the opportunities and challenges facing young adults in 2023. Topics include entrepreneurial ventures, the impacts of the Dobbs decision, and mental health.

Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President, and CEO of Benedict College said, “I applaud Vice President Harris for opening the doors of the White House and offering a listening ear to one of our many scholars.”

“I also congratulate Jahavheed on being selected to participate in this important national roundtable. He is the second BEST of BC student selected to participate in the White House Listening Session this academic year.”

