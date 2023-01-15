Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a juvenile was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase in Lexington.

It was determined by investigators the teenager did not have a license, he was a validated gang member, and the vehicle he was driving was stolen.

For those following along with last night's incident on Roberts Street, our officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a headlight being out and an expired license plate when the driver failed to stop for blue lights and continued driving at a high rate of speed. pic.twitter.com/jV9kwjmAWj — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) January 15, 2023

Officers said a 17-year-old, was traveling on Roberts Boulevard on Saturday, January 14. An officer spotted the vehicle and was attempting to pull it over for a headlight being out and an expired license plate, but the vehicle did not stop for the officer.

The vehicle continued on Roberts Road at a high speed when another officer saw the vehicle turned over. The officer then witnessed the driver of the vehicle, climb out of the window and run into the woods.

A perimeter around the woods was then set up by officers, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department started tracking the juvenile with their K-9 unit, while officers watched overhead with a drone according to officials.

The suspect was spotted several times by the drone; deputies, officers, and troopers with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety maintained the perimeter. When officers approached the suspect, the teenager ran deeper into the woods.

The drone found the juvenile again lying in a wooded area near the road after a two-hour search. Officers approached the suspect and he was taken into custody said officials.

The teenager was then transported to the hospital to treat the injuries he had from the collision and being exposed to the cold.

Officers said he will be charged with failure to stop for blue lights, leaving the scene of a collision, reckless driving possession of a stolen vehicle, driving without a license, and having a defective headlight.

