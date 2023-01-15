SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Taylor leads Texas A&M in 94-53 rout of South Carolina

Texas A&M defeated University of South Carolina in Saturday night showdown.
Texas A&M defeated University of South Carolina in Saturday night showdown.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Wade Taylor IV knocked down 8 of his 10 shots from the field, with his only misses coming from behind the 3-point arc where he was 4 of 6, and Texas A&M led wire-to-wire in a 94-53 rout of South Carolina on Saturday.

The Aggies exploded out of the gate, racing to a 32-9 lead with 7:30 left in the first half before the Gamecocks could reach double digits and led, 50-18 by intermission. Texas A&M shot 34 of 62 from the field (54.8%) including 9 of 20 from distance and converted 17 of 21 from the line en route to its sixth straight win.

Taylor finished with 20 points to lead Texas A&M. Julius Marble and Dexter Dennis added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Henry Coleman III posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Khalen Robinson chipped in 12 points off the bench. In all, a dozen players figured in the scoring for the Aggies.

Zachary Davis had 13 points to lead South Carolina (8-9, 1-3 Southeastern Conference), which shot 19 of 50 from the field (38%), including 6 of 22 from long range. Meechie Johnson had 11 points and three assists.

Texas A&M knocked off Florida 66-63 on the road on Jan. 4 for the program’s first-ever win at Gainesville and plays host for the rematch Wednesday in College Station. South Carolina plays host to Ole Miss Tuesday.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth recovered Sumter County
Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media
Displaced Colony Apartments tenants report stolen property from their vacated homes.
Displaced Colony Apartments tenants report stolen property from their vacated homes
Lexington police recovered stolen firearms and made many drug and alcohol violations.
Drugs, stolen firearms recovered during traffic stops by Lexington police
From left: Patrick Omar Stevens, derrick Nixon, Rickey Drayton and Raquel Stevens
Aiken County teacher among those arrested after teen found naked, beaten on side of road

Latest News

The Gamecocks face the Aggies in Saturday night lineup.
Gamecocks face Texas A&M in first of three homestand
Former TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has been hired as Clemson University's new...
Clemson Football hires Garrett Riley as new Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
Kentucky's Nyah Leveretter (21) blocks a shot by South Carolina's Xaria Wiggins (1) during the...
Boston, Cooke lead No. 1 South Carolina in rout of Kentucky
Brandon Streeter, Clemson Offensive Coordinator, looks on before an NCAA college football game...
Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter