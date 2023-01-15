SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC Democratic Party requests investigation into Ellen Weaver; her legal team calls it a ‘publicity stunt.’

WIS reporter Andrew Fancher gives the latest news on SC Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) says they believe the South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) “conspired to commit fraud” in order to allow Ellen Weaver to run for Superintendent of Education.

“It’s a political stunt. So, my reaction was one of, frankly, kind of humor. I thought it was tacky, bush-league, and kind of funny,” said Kevil Hall, Weaver’s attorney at the Womble Bond Dickinson Columbia Office.

In the state of South Carolina, the Superintendent of Education is required to have a master’s degree by Inauguration Day. Weaver told WIS in October that she completed 33 credit hours in six months’ time to meet the legal requirements for her position.

RELATED CONTENT / Ellen Weaver announces master’s degree ahead of political debate

The expediency of her master’s degree, accredited through Bob Jones University, prompted months of controversy and subsequent response from the SCDP.

“I’m a South Carolinian. I don’t want anything negative to befall our state or our elected officials. But at the end of the day, we have to have someone review the process so there is no doubt,” said Trav Robertson, SCDP Chairman.

The request for federal investigation into her credentials was sent by Chair Robertson the very moment Weaver was inaugurated during Wednesday’s ceremony.

Both letters, sent across the State and Federal Attorney General’s Office, cite a conspiracy to commit fraud across Ellen Weaver, Bob Jones University and the State’s Republican Party.

Sample HTML block

“It is not unusual for students to be able to attain master’s degrees in online programs that are self-paced in relatively quick time. So again, this is really not a legal issue. This is pure politics at this point,” said Hall.

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick issued a written statement to Robertson’s request on Wednesday:

“The South Carolina democratic party is almost as irrelevant is this unfounded and absurd stunt… Maybe they should try winning an election the old fashioned way - at the ballot box, like we do.”

Hall said that if the SCDP was serious about the issue, they would have filed a lawsuit months ago. He believes the lawsuit never happened as the SCDP knew they would lose and have nothing else to talk about.

Robertson concluded by saying the SCDP does not use lawsuits to investigate conspiracy to commit fraud.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media
Alana Ann Westbury, 32
Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges
A Midlands woman is now $375,000 richer after winning at a scratch-off purchased from a...
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
Gavel and scales of justice
Jury reaches verdict in RCSD civil lawsuit
Rainbow Fentanyl
Clemson University posts warning about alarming drug trend

Latest News

Latest on Amy Weaver
FIRST ALERT WEATHER Evening 1/14/23
Lexington police recovered stolen firearms and made many drug and alcohol violations.
Drugs, stolen firearms recovered during traffic stops by Lexington police
From left: Patrick Omar Stevens, derrick Nixon, Rickey Drayton and Raquel Stevens
Aiken County teacher among those arrested after teen found naked, beaten on side of road