SC Democratic Party requests investigation into Ellen Weaver; her legal team calls it a ‘publicity stunt.’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) says they believe the South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) “conspired to commit fraud” in order to allow Ellen Weaver to run for Superintendent of Education.

“It’s a political stunt. So, my reaction was one of, frankly, kind of humor. I thought it was tacky, bush-league, and kind of funny,” said Kevil Hall, Weaver’s attorney at the Womble Bond Dickinson Columbia Office.

In the state of South Carolina, the Superintendent of Education is required to have a master’s degree by Inauguration Day. Weaver told WIS in October that she completed 33 credit hours in six months’ time to meet the legal requirements for her position.

The expediency of her master’s degree, accredited through Bob Jones University, prompted months of controversy and subsequent response from the SCDP.

“I’m a South Carolinian. I don’t want anything negative to befall our state or our elected officials. But at the end of the day, we have to have someone review the process so there is no doubt,” said Trav Robertson, SCDP Chairman.

The request for federal investigation into her credentials was sent by Chair Robertson the very moment Weaver was inaugurated during Wednesday’s ceremony.

Both letters, sent across the State and Federal Attorney General’s Office , cite a conspiracy to commit fraud across Ellen Weaver, Bob Jones University and the State’s Republican Party.

“It is not unusual for students to be able to attain master’s degrees in online programs that are self-paced in relatively quick time. So again, this is really not a legal issue. This is pure politics at this point,” said Hall.

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick issued a written statement to Robertson’s request on Wednesday:

“The South Carolina democratic party is almost as irrelevant is this unfounded and absurd stunt… Maybe they should try winning an election the old fashioned way - at the ballot box, like we do.”

Hall said that if the SCDP was serious about the issue, they would have filed a lawsuit months ago. He believes the lawsuit never happened as the SCDP knew they would lose and have nothing else to talk about.

Robertson concluded by saying the SCDP does not use lawsuits to investigate conspiracy to commit fraud.

