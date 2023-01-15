SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County deputies rescue newborn puppies from underneath home

Richland County deputies rescue newborn puppies
By Marcus Flowers and Andrew Fancher
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few newborn puppies are now safe thanks to two deputies from Richland County.

Officials said a homeowner called the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after efforts to rescue the puppies from underneath a residential home by animal control and fire department failed.

Deputies Destiny Hamlin and Deputy Brandon Hayes, crawled beneath the house and carefully rescue the five tiny puppies. The mother dog was removed from the same house earlier in the week by animal control according to officials.

The mother will soon be reunited with her pups at a local animal shelter.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth recovered Sumter County
Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County
Lexington police recovered stolen firearms and made many drug and alcohol violations.
Drugs, stolen firearms recovered during traffic stops by Lexington police
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media
A teenage gang member was arrested in Lexington County.
Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say
From left: Patrick Omar Stevens, derrick Nixon, Rickey Drayton and Raquel Stevens
Aiken County teacher among those arrested after teen found naked, beaten on side of road

Latest News

Richland County deputies rescue newborn puppies
Awareness: One-on-One with Civil Rights photographer Cecil Williams
Awareness: Columbia's first Black female police captain reflects on working with MLK
A teenage gang member was arrested in Lexington County.
Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say