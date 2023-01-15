SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: Thieves steal Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s $100K truck

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Don Wright)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a truck belonging to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was stolen from an area dealership.

WOIO reports that Watson’s truck, a Dodge Ram TRX, was one of five cars stolen from a Mercedes-Benz dealership in North Olmsted on Saturday.

According to North Olmsted Police Department Sgt. Matt Beck, thieves broke into the dealership and took keys to the vehicles before driving off.

Police said that Watson’s truck is valued at more than $100,000. It was at the dealership for maintenance.

Authorities said the truck was located later in the day abandoned in a ditch near Interstate 480.

According to Sgt. Beck, officers were able to also locate two of the other stolen vehicles.

Police said no immediate arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media
Alana Ann Westbury, 32
Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges
A Midlands woman is now $375,000 richer after winning at a scratch-off purchased from a...
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
Gavel and scales of justice
Jury reaches verdict in RCSD civil lawsuit
Rainbow Fentanyl
Clemson University posts warning about alarming drug trend

Latest News

The SC Democratic party has called for an investigation into Ellen Weaver.
SC Democratic Party requests investigation into Ellen Weaver; her legal team calls it a ‘publicity stunt.’
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
Latest on Amy Weaver
FIRST ALERT WEATHER Evening 1/14/23