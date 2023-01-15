Gamecocks stifle Tigers in Sunday matinee, continue perfect season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina women’s basketball team defeated the Missouri Tigers 81-50 to remain undefeated through 18 games.

The Gamecocks (18-0, 6-0 SEC) victory was led by Aliyah Boston’s third consecutive double-double - 20 points, 10 rebounds - and Zia Cooke, who added 16 points. The Tigers fell to 14-5 on the year.

Last season, South Carolina lost to Missouri 70-69 in an overtime thriller. The Gamecocks used their top-ranked defense Sunday afternoon to put a stronghold against the Tigers who struggled to put points on the board after the first quarter.

Boston moves into third place all-time in Southeastern Conference history with 71 career double-doubles. She passes former Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan who had 70. Boston is one double-double away from tying South Carolina’s all-time record.

The Gamecocks travel to Nashville next to face off with the Vanderbilt Commodores at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

