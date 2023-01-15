SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gamecocks put undefeated season on the line against Missouri

South Carolina women's basketball senior Zia Cooke
South Carolina women's basketball senior Zia Cooke(whns)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team will put their undefeated streak on the line as they go against Missouri University.

Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15 at Colonial Life Arena. This will be the first time in nearly a year the Gamecocks (17-0) will have a chance to beat the Tigers (14-4), the only team they lost to last season on their way to a national championship.

USC leads the all-time series 8-4 and is 5-0 when facing Missouri at Colonial Life Arena.

Last year, the Gamecocks lost to the Tigers 70-69 in an overtime nailbiter. South Carolina will be looking for seniors Aaliyah Boston and Zia Cooke to lead the way during today’s match-up.

You can watch the game on ESPN.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth recovered Sumter County
Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media
Lexington police recovered stolen firearms and made many drug and alcohol violations.
Drugs, stolen firearms recovered during traffic stops by Lexington police
Displaced Colony Apartments tenants report stolen property from their vacated homes.
Displaced Colony Apartments tenants report stolen property from their vacated homes
From left: Patrick Omar Stevens, derrick Nixon, Rickey Drayton and Raquel Stevens
Aiken County teacher among those arrested after teen found naked, beaten on side of road

Latest News

Texas A&M defeated University of South Carolina in Saturday night showdown.
Taylor leads Texas A&M in 94-53 rout of South Carolina
The Gamecocks face the Aggies in Saturday night lineup.
Gamecocks face Texas A&M in first of three homestand
Former TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has been hired as Clemson University's new...
Clemson Football hires Garrett Riley as new Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
Kentucky's Nyah Leveretter (21) blocks a shot by South Carolina's Xaria Wiggins (1) during the...
Boston, Cooke lead No. 1 South Carolina in rout of Kentucky