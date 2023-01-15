Gamecocks put undefeated season on the line against Missouri

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team will put their undefeated streak on the line as they go against Missouri University.

Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15 at Colonial Life Arena. This will be the first time in nearly a year the Gamecocks (17-0) will have a chance to beat the Tigers (14-4), the only team they lost to last season on their way to a national championship.

USC leads the all-time series 8-4 and is 5-0 when facing Missouri at Colonial Life Arena.

Last year, the Gamecocks lost to the Tigers 70-69 in an overtime nailbiter. South Carolina will be looking for seniors Aaliyah Boston and Zia Cooke to lead the way during today’s match-up.

You can watch the game on ESPN.

