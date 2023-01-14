Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested in connection with trafficking methamphetamines and other drugs.

Officials said deputies recovered $160,000 worth of methamphetamines alone. Alexis Daniel Mendez, Ezequiel Then-Tejada, and Luilly Eugenio Angeles Acosta were arrested and charged with trafficking meth or cocaine base of 400 grams or more.

On Monday, January 9, deputies made a traffic stop on I-95 of a rented 2022 Toyota 4 runner. The vehicle was rented from New York and was supposed to be returned in Miami.

During the traffic stop, deputies spotted marijuana residue in plain sight and deputies searched the vehicle. The search led to the recovery of 32 bags of suspected meth pills wrapped in clothing.

There were also several bags of marijuana were also seized along with additional plastic tubes of marijuana.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis praised the efforts of his deputies and reiterated his Office’s commitment to keeping these dangerous drugs off the street.

