SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘Just keep going’: Community helps celebrate woman’s 100th birthday

Tenna McElhaney Williams celebrated her 100th birthday this week in Mississippi. (Source: WDAM)
By Trey Howard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman is celebrating her 100th birthday this week.

Tenna McElhaney Williams is turning 100 years old and according to WDAM, she has been a staple in the community.

Williams worked for McElhaney Plumbing from 1941 to 1997, before going to work for the city of Hattiesburg.

Williams retired in 2018.

When asked for her secret to longevity, she said it is best to stay active.

“If you are old and you don’t have a target for the day, you’re just going to decline,” Williams said. “Just keep going. Just say in the morning, ‘I can do anything.’”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media
Alana Ann Westbury, 32
Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges
A Midlands woman is now $375,000 richer after winning at a scratch-off purchased from a...
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
Gavel and scales of justice
Jury reaches verdict in RCSD civil lawsuit
Rainbow Fentanyl
Clemson University posts warning about alarming drug trend

Latest News

Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
FILE - The Chinese government stopped reporting data on COVID-19 infections and deaths in early...
China reports 60,000 COVID-related deaths, says peak passed
Lexington police recovered stolen firearms and made many drug and alcohol violations.
Drugs, stolen firearms recovered during traffic stops by Lexington police