HealthU: Birth Defects Awareness

January is birth defects awareness month.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - January is birth defects awareness month. While not all birth defects can be prevented, your OB/GYN can offer helpful advice on optimizing chances for a healthy, full-term pregnancy. Dr. Margaret Papadea of South Carolina OB/GYN Associates, a Lexington Medical Center physician practice, discusses common causes of birth defects, prevention measures, and resources.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

