Gamecocks face Texas A&M in first of three homestand

The Gamecocks face the Aggies in Saturday night lineup.
The Gamecocks face the Aggies in Saturday night lineup.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a shocking, down-to-the-wire victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, the South Carolina men’s basketball team returns home to Colonial Life Arena to face Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks (8-8) face the Aggies (11-5) on Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will be the first of a three-game homestand for USC.

Texas A&M has won five straight games coming into this contest with its latest victory over No. 20 Missouri.

South Carolina is 6-1 when playing in front of the home crowd at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks have won six-straight games in the series with the Aggies dating back to a season sweep in 2019.

You can still purchase tickets here or watch the game at home on the SEC Network.

