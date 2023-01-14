SkyView
First responders win $1 million lottery raffle after purchasing ticket at CVS

Virginia couple Mechelle and Michael Anderson won $1 million in the state's New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.(Virginia Lottery)
By David Hylton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Virginia couple has started the new year catching a million-dollar lottery jackpot.

Mechelle and Michael Anderson, who worked together as firefighters in Richmond, won $1 million in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

WWBT reports Michael Anderson bought the ticket at a CVS store in Henrico. The winning numbers were announced on Jan. 1.

“I had to look at it like 500 times,” Michael Anderson said.

Mechelle Anderson is retired, while Michael Anderson is still a firefighter.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the raffle also produced four other $1 million winning tickets purchased around the state and seven $100,000 tickets.

