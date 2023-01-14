FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing cold tonight in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This evening our winds will calm down and with clear skies temperatures will drop like a rock falling into the middle 20s by Sunday morning so make sure your pets have a warm place to sleep tonight and protect your plants.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Freezing cold tonight with lows dipping into the mid 20s by Sunday morning so protect your pets and plants.

Highs are closer to normal in mid 50s Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Increasing clouds Monday with highs climbing back into the lower 60s.

Rain chances return Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Tonight our winds will begin to die down and with clear skies our temperatures will plummet dropping into the mid 20s by Sunday morning, so you will want to cover sensitive plants or bring them inside and make sure your pets have a warm place to stay tonight.

A southerly flow returns Sunday afternoon helping to warm highs back to near normal conditions in the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will start off cold with lows in the upper 20s however highs will reach the lower 60s with increasing clouds throughout the day.

A cold front will then swing towards the region on Tuesday producing a 60% chance of scattered showers with highs reaching the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday looks to be rather cloudy but warmer with morning lows in the 50s and highs topping out in the lower 70s.

Another cold front then arrives on Thursday bringing with it more scattered showers during the afternoon and evening with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunshine returns Friday with highs comfortable in the middle 60s.

Then by next weekend a third system looks to head for the Carolinas sparking off more rain Saturday evening into Sunday with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear and very cold with lows in the middle 20s.

Sunday: Morning lows in the mid 20s followed by afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

MLK DAY: Another cold start with lows in the upper 20s then partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Highs in the low to mid 60s with a 60% chance for some scattered showers throughout the day.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy with a 20% chance of a stray shower. Highs are in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Warm and cloudy with another round of scattered showers in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 70s.

