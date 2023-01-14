SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very cold again tonight then increasing clouds Monday afternoon

FIRST ALERT WEATHER Evening 1/14/23
By Eric Zernich
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It was a beautiful winter day with bright sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s but with clear skies and calm winds our temperatures will once again drop all the way down into the 20s by Monday morning.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

  • Very cold tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.
  • Increasing clouds Monday afternoon with highs climbing back into the lower 60s.
  • Scattered showers return Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 60s.
  • Highs get back into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday followed by another round of light rain Thursday afternoon/evening.
WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

It will be another very cold night in the Midlands with lows dipping into the upper 20s under mainly clear skies. Protect plants and bring the pets inside.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

We will start off with sunshine for our Martin Luther King Day on Monday before clouds move in during the afternoon with highs topping out in the lower 60s.

A cold front will slide across the region on Tuesday producing scattered showers during the late morning and early afternoon with highs reaching the lower 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

We could squeeze out a few peeks of sunshine Wednesday otherwise we will have lots of clouds but temperatures will be warmer as morning lows start out in the 50s and highs climbing into the lower 70s.

Another cold front arrives Thursday afternoon/evening bringing with it a few showers with highs in the lower 70s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Sunshine returns Friday with comfortable temperatures in the middle 60s.

A third system then looks to head for the Carolinas next weekend sparking off more rain on Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear and very cold with lows in the upper 20s.

MLK DAY: A sunny start then increasing clouds with highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Highs in the low 60s with scattered showers during the late morning and early afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine. Warmer with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Warm and cloudy with another round of scattered showers in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 70s.

Friday: Sunny and nice with temperatures in the middle 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth recovered Sumter County
Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County
Lexington police recovered stolen firearms and made many drug and alcohol violations.
Drugs, stolen firearms recovered during traffic stops by Lexington police
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media
A teenage gang member was arrested in Lexington County.
Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say
From left: Patrick Omar Stevens, derrick Nixon, Rickey Drayton and Raquel Stevens
Aiken County teacher among those arrested after teen found naked, beaten on side of road

Latest News

WIS First Alert Weather: Jan. 13, 2022
WIS First Alert Weather: Jan. 13, 2022
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
WIS First Alert Weather: Jan. 12, 2022
WIS First Alert Weather: Jan. 12, 2022