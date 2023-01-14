FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very cold again tonight then increasing clouds Monday afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It was a beautiful winter day with bright sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s but with clear skies and calm winds our temperatures will once again drop all the way down into the 20s by Monday morning.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Very cold tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Increasing clouds Monday afternoon with highs climbing back into the lower 60s.

Scattered showers return Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 60s.

Highs get back into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday followed by another round of light rain Thursday afternoon/evening.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

It will be another very cold night in the Midlands with lows dipping into the upper 20s under mainly clear skies. Protect plants and bring the pets inside.

WIS (WIS)

We will start off with sunshine for our Martin Luther King Day on Monday before clouds move in during the afternoon with highs topping out in the lower 60s.

A cold front will slide across the region on Tuesday producing scattered showers during the late morning and early afternoon with highs reaching the lower 60s.

WIS (WIS)

We could squeeze out a few peeks of sunshine Wednesday otherwise we will have lots of clouds but temperatures will be warmer as morning lows start out in the 50s and highs climbing into the lower 70s.

Another cold front arrives Thursday afternoon/evening bringing with it a few showers with highs in the lower 70s.

WIS (WIS)

Sunshine returns Friday with comfortable temperatures in the middle 60s.

A third system then looks to head for the Carolinas next weekend sparking off more rain on Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear and very cold with lows in the upper 20s.

MLK DAY: A sunny start then increasing clouds with highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Highs in the low 60s with scattered showers during the late morning and early afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine. Warmer with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Warm and cloudy with another round of scattered showers in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 70s.

Friday: Sunny and nice with temperatures in the middle 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.