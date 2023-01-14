FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mostly sunny and a touch milder this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a freezing cold morning our temperatures are slowly warming up this afternoon into the middle 50s as it will be another bright sunny day.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Highs are closer to normal in mid 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Increasing clouds Monday with highs climbing back into the lower 60s.

Rain chances return Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Highs get back into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday followed by another round of rain Thursday evening.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Today will feel much better compared to yesterday as the winds will be much lighter allowing the sunshine to warm temperatures into the middle 50s this afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

It will be another very cold night though with lows dipping into the upper 20s under mainly clear skies.

WIS (WIS)

We will start off with sunshine for our Martin Luther King Day on Monday before clouds move in during the afternoon with highs topping out in the lower 60s.

A cold front will then slide across the region on Tuesday producing a 60% chance of scattered showers with highs reaching the low to mid 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Wednesday looks to be rather cloudy but warmer with morning lows in the 50s and highs climbing into the lower 70s.

Another cold front arrives Thursday bringing with it more scattered showers during the afternoon and evening with highs in the lower 70s.

WIS (WIS)

Sunshine returns Friday with comfortable temperatures in the middle 60s.

A third system then looks to head for the Carolinas next weekend sparking off more rain Saturday evening into Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Sunday: Bright sunny skies and a touch milder with highs in the middle 50s.

MLK DAY: Another cold start with lows in the upper 20s then increasing clouds with highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Highs in the low to mid 60s with a 60% chance for some scattered showers throughout the day.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy with a 20% chance of a stray shower. Highs are in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Warm and cloudy with another round of scattered showers in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 70s.

Friday: Sunny and nice with temperatures in the middle 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.