SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mostly sunny and a touch milder this afternoon

FIRST ALERT WEATHER Evening 1/14/23
By Eric Zernich
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a freezing cold morning our temperatures are slowly warming up this afternoon into the middle 50s as it will be another bright sunny day.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

  • Highs are closer to normal in mid 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
  • Increasing clouds Monday with highs climbing back into the lower 60s.
  • Rain chances return Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
  • Highs get back into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday followed by another round of rain Thursday evening.
WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Today will feel much better compared to yesterday as the winds will be much lighter allowing the sunshine to warm temperatures into the middle 50s this afternoon.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

It will be another very cold night though with lows dipping into the upper 20s under mainly clear skies.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

We will start off with sunshine for our Martin Luther King Day on Monday before clouds move in during the afternoon with highs topping out in the lower 60s.

A cold front will then slide across the region on Tuesday producing a 60% chance of scattered showers with highs reaching the low to mid 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Wednesday looks to be rather cloudy but warmer with morning lows in the 50s and highs climbing into the lower 70s.

Another cold front arrives Thursday bringing with it more scattered showers during the afternoon and evening with highs in the lower 70s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Sunshine returns Friday with comfortable temperatures in the middle 60s.

A third system then looks to head for the Carolinas next weekend sparking off more rain Saturday evening into Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Sunday: Bright sunny skies and a touch milder with highs in the middle 50s.

MLK DAY: Another cold start with lows in the upper 20s then increasing clouds with highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Highs in the low to mid 60s with a 60% chance for some scattered showers throughout the day.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy with a 20% chance of a stray shower. Highs are in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Warm and cloudy with another round of scattered showers in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 70s.

Friday: Sunny and nice with temperatures in the middle 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth recovered Sumter County
Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media
Displaced Colony Apartments tenants report stolen property from their vacated homes.
Displaced Colony Apartments tenants report stolen property from their vacated homes
Lexington police recovered stolen firearms and made many drug and alcohol violations.
Drugs, stolen firearms recovered during traffic stops by Lexington police
From left: Patrick Omar Stevens, derrick Nixon, Rickey Drayton and Raquel Stevens
Aiken County teacher among those arrested after teen found naked, beaten on side of road

Latest News

WIS First Alert Weather: Jan. 13, 2022
WIS First Alert Weather: Jan. 13, 2022
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
WIS First Alert Weather: Jan. 12, 2022
WIS First Alert Weather: Jan. 12, 2022