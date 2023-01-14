FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry, breezy, & chilly Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The sun is back, and chilly air is here to stay this weekend!

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Lows tonight dip down to 32 as skies clear up.

Sunny skies Saturday with high temps near 50, the winds will be breezy with gusts up to 20mph.

Getting cold again, with lows dipping into the mid 20s Sunday morning.

Highs are closer to average, near the mid to upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances return by Tuesday with mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Cold air is pushing into the region this evening and that has kicked off plenty of clouds this afternoon. Expect a 50% chance of showers this evening and that lasts throughout the evening and pushes south by around midnight tonight. Skies clear up and temps drop down to the low 30s.

wis (WIS)

Saturday we have sunny skies and breezy winds with a few gusts up to 20mph. Highs are in the low 50s with high pressure overhead bringing the clear dry weather.

wis (WIS)

As winds calm down our temps drop down into the mid 20s by Sunday morning. A return flow from the south comes in and helps warm us up Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temps in the mid to upper 50s.

wis (WIS)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is cold to start off the day with lows in the upper 20s. Highs reach the low 60s by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

A low pressure system approaches from the west Tuesday and it brings a 50% chance of showers by the afternoon. Lows are down to 43 and highs reach the mid 60s by the afternoon.

wis (WIS)

Wednesday is warming up with lows in the low 50s and highs reaching the low 70s. There’s a 40% chance of showers by the afternoon and evening hours.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Few evening showers (50% chance). Clearing skies with temperatures dropping into the low 30s.

Saturday: Morning lows in the low 30s with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with mostly clear skies and breezy winds.

Sunday: Morning lows in the mid 20s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

MLK DAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s and morning lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Highs in the mid 60s with a 50% chance for showers and a few storms too.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the low 70s.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.