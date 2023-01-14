Drugs, stolen firearms recovered during traffic stops by Lexington police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports multiple traffic stops resulted in the arrest of multiple people. Other stops led to the recovery of stolen firearms, and multiple alcohol and drug charges.

Along with answering calls for service last night, Patrol Division and Traffic Safety Officers were busy with twenty traffic stops where a driver was arrested for DUI (.16% BAC), finding several other alcohol violations, multiple drug charges, recovering a stolen firearm, and... pic.twitter.com/hllM7Y9jja — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) January 14, 2023

Officers said on Friday, January 13, Lexington officers made over 20 traffic stops. One driver was arrested for DUI after a 16% blood alcohol concentration. Police also arrested someone who was federally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Officials also detailed how proactive traffic enforcement leads to a safer community.

