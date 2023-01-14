SkyView
Drugs, stolen firearms recovered during traffic stops by Lexington police

Lexington police recovered stolen firearms and made many drug and alcohol violations.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports multiple traffic stops resulted in the arrest of multiple people. Other stops led to the recovery of stolen firearms, and multiple alcohol and drug charges.

Officers said on Friday, January 13, Lexington officers made over 20 traffic stops. One driver was arrested for DUI after a 16% blood alcohol concentration. Police also arrested someone who was federally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Officials also detailed how proactive traffic enforcement leads to a safer community.

