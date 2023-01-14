Displaced Colony Apartments tenants report stolen property from their vacated homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some displaced tenants at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia report that their property is being stolen from their vacated homes.

Dozens of residents remain under an evacuation order more than two weeks after they first reported living without necessary utilities.

Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said that officials cleared an additional 23 units Friday, meaning 86 percent of units have been deemed free of safety hazards.

Multiple tenants tell WIS that while they have been under the evacuation order and staying in hotels paid for by property management, the Monroe Group, thieves have been going into their apartments and taking valuables.

They say that management has not provided clear answers to their questions about these thefts.

Bruce McCoy’s daughter is among those whose items were stolen.

“She is distraught,” he said. “It’s one thing to be displaced from your apartment, but to go back and see your belongings missing. She feels violated and she’s hurt.”

WIS obtained two incident reports on the burglaries from the Columbia Police Department, both from last Monday, January 2.

An unnamed woman stated that a suspect had entered her apartment without permission, and “no forced entry was made.”

She stated that a television and sound system were taken.

While responding to that incident, another woman alleged that her handgun was stolen from her apartment.

She told officers that the back door of her apartment was unlocked, and her apartment had been rummaged through.

Columbia Police says its Property Crimes Unit is investigating these cases.

McCoy shared a similar experience with WIS on Friday.

He said he and his daughter came by the complex to pick up a few things on Thursday.

When they tried to open the front door of his daughter’s apartment, her key would not work. Moments later, McCoy discovered that the front door was unlocked.

Once inside, he said the apartment was a mess.

“The apartment was in disarray and all of her electronics were missing,” McCoy said.

Among the things that were stolen were two 55-inch televisions, a laptop and a tablet, McCoy said.

When McCoy asked management about this, he was given a new key.

They apologized several times, he said, but gave no explanation as to why the lock was changed or why the front door was unlocked.

“When we’re asking questions, no one’s taking responsibility,” McCoy said. “The apartment complex isn’t taking responsibility. The management company is not taking responsibility. At this point, I don’t feel that the police department is taking – no one is taking responsibility for what’s happening out here.”

Property management, the Monroe Group, did not respond to requests for comment on these thefts Friday, including a question about whether doors are being left unlocked while maintenance does repair work.

WIS asked the property’s private security company about these concerns as well. They directed all questions to property management.

Columbia Police urges any other tenants who have experienced something similar to report it to their department.

