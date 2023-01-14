SkyView
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten

Four people were arrested this week after a 17-year-old was found beaten and lying naked on the side of the road.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people were arrested – including a current teacher in Aiken County – after a 17-year-old was found beaten and lying naked on the side of the road.

The boy was found early Jan. 3 at Blackstone Camp Road and Atomic Road, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. He was “completely unclothed and the victim appeared to have been brutally beaten,” a deputy wrote in a report.

A deputy tried to speak with the victim but he was hard to understand because his face was so swollen.

Deputies learned the teen had been lying on the side of the road all night.

Among those arrested in the case was Raquel Stevens, 35, on charges of possession of anabolic steroids 100 doses or more, possession of fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law possession with the intent to distribute of controlled substance near a school, unlawful neglect of a child.

She also made headlines back in 2018 when she forgot her toddler was in her car and left the child there for nearly 10 hours while she worked as a North Augusta Middle School math teacher.

The Aiken County School District said officials considered taking her certificate, after that 2018 arrest but charges were eventually dropped.

“In July 2019, those charges were removed and the state reinstated her teaching certificate. She returned to work in August of 2019 and has performed her duties and responsibilities as a classroom teacher since that time without incident,” said the Aiken County Public School District.

The district confirms Raquel is still a teacher in the district and has been placed under administrative leave, following this most recent arrest.

”Educators are held to a high standard of professional and personal conduct. This week’s arrest is certainly upsetting and she will remain on administrative leave pending further investigation,” said the school district in a statement given to News 12.

The four arrests took place after investigators executed search warrants Wednesday at 339 Edisto Drive in North Augusta and 692 Swamp Road in Beech Island.

As the investigation progressed, investigators were able to identify Patrick Omar Stevens, 36, of North Augusta, and Derrick Lydale Nixon, 32, of Beech Island, as suspects involved in the assault, according to deputies.

During the search of both locations, investigators seized a couple of pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, anabolic steroids, fentanyl and numerous firearms.

From left: Patrick Omar Stevens, derrick Nixon, Rickey Drayton and Raquel Stevens
From left: Patrick Omar Stevens, derrick Nixon, Rickey Drayton and Raquel Stevens(Contributed)

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety, Aiken Department of Public Safety and ATF Rage Unit assisted with the investigation.

Patrick Stevens was arrested on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, violation of drug distribution law, four counts of possession of a controlled substance (dextroamphetamine, concerta and vyvanse), possession of anabolic steroids 100 doses or more, possession of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute near a school and unlawful neglect of a child.

Nixon was arrested on a charge of and presenting a firearm.

Also arrested was Rickey Drayton, 62, on two counts of possession of cocaine first offense, operating a stash house and possession with intent to distribute marijuana first offense.

Patrick Stevens appeared to be the only one of the four suspects still in Aiken County jail as of Monday morning.

