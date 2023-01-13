Special election filing period opens for Columbia council seat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday a filing period was announced for a special election to fill a vacant seat on the Columbia City Council.

Councilman Joe Taylor died in late Dec. The Municipal Election Commission of the City of Columbia announced Friday a filing period is now open for his District Four seat until Jan. 23, 2023.

Taylor was elected to the position in 2021.

The commission said citizens interested in running for the seat must file a statement of intention of candidacy with the City Clerk at 1737 Main St. The deadline runs until noon and statements will not be accepted afterward.

The commission said the filing fee is $530. If elected, the representative will serve the remainder of the unexpired term which ends on Dec. 31, 2025.

