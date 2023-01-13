SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Local Chef Wins ‘Chef of the Year

Soda City Live: Local Chef named 'Chef of the Year'
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-  A local chef was just named Chef of the Year by South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.Chef Howard Stevens not only shares how he felt in the moment he received the news, but proves why he is fit to wear the crown.

Chef Stevens was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago and is now cancer-free, his passion for food and people is one of the things that makes him an outstanding chef.

His journey hasn’t been easy, but his story certainly gives people motivation to keep going.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A Midlands woman is now $375,000 richer after winning at a scratch-off purchased from a...
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand in federal court on Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving...
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
District logo
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

Latest News

35th annual MLK celebration.
Soda City Live: 35th annual MLK celebration
Two local friends with a passion for running set out to run a mile a day.
Soda City Live: Dedicated Runner hits One Thousand Miles and Counting
11th annual young pastors' and leaders conference at Brookland Baptist Church.
11th Annual Young Pastors’ and Leaders Conference
Local sneaker drive benefits at home school
Local Sneaker Drive Fundraiser to help Home School Program