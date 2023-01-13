Soda City Live: Local Chef Wins ‘Chef of the Year

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- A local chef was just named Chef of the Year by South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.Chef Howard Stevens not only shares how he felt in the moment he received the news, but proves why he is fit to wear the crown.

Chef Stevens was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago and is now cancer-free, his passion for food and people is one of the things that makes him an outstanding chef.

His journey hasn’t been easy, but his story certainly gives people motivation to keep going.

