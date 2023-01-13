SkyView
Soda City Live: Dedicated Runner hits One Thousand Miles and Counting

Soda City Live: Runner completes 1000 miles of running
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Two local friends with a passion for running set out to run a mile a day.

When one found herself down, the other took off (literally) and as of January 8th, completed one thousand miles of running.

Dr. Jacquetta Mace Chatman shared a post about her friend Todd Caldwell’s accomplishment and just the power of his dedication was met with virtual likes and hearts.

Caldwell shares his secrets to keep going, even through rain, sleet and snow and as Dr. Chatman says, “Even tornadoes”.

