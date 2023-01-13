SkyView
Soda City Live: 35th annual MLK celebration

Soda City Live: 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day will be recognized nationwide on Monday, January 16th.

The City of Columbia will be commemorating one of the most prominent leaders in the Civil Rights Movement with the 35th MLK Celebration.

Monday evening at 4 p.m. admirers of Dr. King will meet at the MLK Park at 2300 Greene Street in Columbia.

The afternoon will feature words from Gamecock great and former NBA player Alex English as the decorated keynote speaker.

