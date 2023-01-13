Senator Tim Scott to ring closing bell at NYSE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - United States Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will close the New York Stock Exchange by ringing the closing bell.

Scott is ringing the closing bell at 4 p.m. on Friday, January 13, to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Scott is the incoming Ranking member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. Scott will be accompanied by students, parents, and teachers from the Success Academy in New York City.

Senator Scott is from North Charleston, South Carolina, and is a graduate of Charleston Southern University. His signature legislation includes opportunity zones that were passed as part of the 2017 tax reform package.

