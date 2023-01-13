SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Orangeburg County trafficking suspect faces additional charges

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - An accused human trafficker is facing additional charges in Orangeburg County.

Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, was charged a few days ago with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, plus three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

MORE | 4 arrested after teen found naked, beaten on Aiken County roadside

She is a co-defendant in the case. John Richard Williams, 61, of Orangeburg, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, and trafficking a victim under 18 years old. Records indicate Williams is a former deputy with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Westbury is facing additional charges after having been released on a personal recognizance bond. She was charged Friday with intimidation of court officials, jurors, or witnesses. As of Friday morning, Westbury was back in custody.

MORE | Arrested man swallowed razor blade, Aiken County deputies say

Williams remains in custody at the Orangeburg County Detention Center after having bond denied.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the arrests of Westbury and Williams on Monday, the same day state officials released an annual report showing that human trafficking increased 400% last year in South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media
A Midlands woman is now $375,000 richer after winning at a scratch-off purchased from a...
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
Alana Ann Westbury, 32
Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges
Gavel and scales of justice
Jury reaches verdict in RCSD civil lawsuit
Rainbow Fentanyl
Clemson University posts warning about alarming drug trend

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny but cool and breezy this afternoon
HealthU : Birth Defect Awareness Month
Displaced Colony Apartments tenants report stolen property from their vacated homes.
Displaced Colony Apartments tenants report stolen property from their vacated homes
Tenants report property stolen from apartments, Colony Apartments
Meth recovered Sumter County
Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County