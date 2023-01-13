SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

New ‘Princess and the Frog’ restaurant coming to Disneyland

A new “Princess and the Frog” restaurant is coming to Disneyland Park in California later this year. (Source: Disneyland Resort/Artist Concept)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNN) - A new “The Princess and the Frog” restaurant is coming to California’s Disneyland Park later this year.

Tiana’s Palace will be the newest restaurant on Orleans Street. It will reportedly feature peach-colored walls and fancy green wrought-iron balconies.

The restaurant will be a quick-service style eatery offering authentic New Orleans flavors with the pizzazz and flair of the restaurant from the film.

Disney said the restaurant opening will be followed by a new attraction called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure scheduled to open in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A Midlands woman is now $375,000 richer after winning at a scratch-off purchased from a...
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand in federal court on Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving...
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
District logo
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

Latest News

State House plans to bolster school safety
FILE - E. Jean Carroll, center, waits to enter a courtroom in New York for her defamation...
Under oath, Trump hurled insults at woman who alleges rape
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Storms set off search for survivors, salvageable belongings
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
Missing leopard found at Dallas Zoo after fence ‘intentionally cut’