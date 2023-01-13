Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend events happening in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and there are several events throughout the Midlands to honor the civil rights legend.

Saturday, January 14

USC Day of Service , 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: Join the Leadership and Service Center on January 14th for the annual MLK Day of Service! Hear from a guest speaker on the importance of the day before meeting others and getting the opportunity to serve the local area at an on-campus or community partner site. This special day of service begins at 8:30 a.m. on Davis Field and hot beverages will be served. Once volunteers return to campus between 11:30 a.m. and noon, boxed lunches will be available for pick up in the Leadership and Service Center.

MLK 5K Run & Fitness Walk, 8:00 a.m. - The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Omicron Iota Lambda Chapter presents the MLK 5K run & fitness walk. The walk/run starts at 8:00 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. park on 2300 Green Street. You can register , 8:00 a.m. - The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Omicron Iota Lambda Chapter presents the MLK 5K run & fitness walk. The walk/run starts at 8:00 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. park on 2300 Green Street. You can register here

Monday, January 16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Columbia Museum of Art, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the CMA is open with free admission courtesy of Love, Tito’s. Don’t miss FAAAC presents A Storytelling Celebration, an event celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as the exhibition The Art of Elizabeth Catlett: From the Collection of Samella Lewis, with CMA affinity group the Friends of African American Art and Culture from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Free.

