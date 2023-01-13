SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend events happening in the Midlands

Image of Martin Luther King Jr.
Image of Martin Luther King Jr.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and there are several events throughout the Midlands to honor the civil rights legend.

Saturday, January 14

  • USC Day of Service, 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: Join the Leadership and Service Center on January 14th for the annual MLK Day of Service! Hear from a guest speaker on the importance of the day before meeting others and getting the opportunity to serve the local area at an on-campus or community partner site. This special day of service begins at 8:30 a.m. on Davis Field and hot beverages will be served. Once volunteers return to campus between 11:30 a.m. and noon, boxed lunches will be available for pick up in the Leadership and Service Center.
  • MLK 5K Run & Fitness Walk, 8:00 a.m. - The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Omicron Iota Lambda Chapter presents the MLK 5K run & fitness walk. The walk/run starts at 8:00 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. park on 2300 Green Street. You can register here.

Monday, January 16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Columbia Museum of Art, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the CMA is open with free admission courtesy of Love, Tito’s. Don’t miss FAAAC presents A Storytelling Celebration, an event celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as the exhibition The Art of Elizabeth Catlett: From the Collection of Samella Lewis, with CMA affinity group the Friends of African American Art and Culture from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Free.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A Midlands woman is now $375,000 richer after winning at a scratch-off purchased from a...
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand in federal court on Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving...
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
District logo
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

Latest News

Say hello to Jilly, she's available for adoption with Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friend Friday - Jilly
Guitars 4 Vets
Support local veterans with Guitars 4 Vets
South Carolina Restaurant Week logo
Restaurant Week kicks off in South Carolina
Richland One held a news conference on Jan. 10, to announce the upcoming launch of the R1...
Richland One launch R1 CHAMPS Initiative