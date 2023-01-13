Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) -School leadership has been removed at Scott’s Branch High School after a video surfaced showing bullying.

Footage of the fight circulated on social media. The brawl started in the boys’ bathroom and spilled into the hallway and it appeared no one attempted to intervene.

A day after WIS interviewed the mother of one of the students involved, the district announced it was changing leadership at the school.

RELATED COVERAGE

VIDEO: Mother and son speak out after a brutal attack on school grounds

WIS obtained a copy of a statement from the Clarendon County School District notifying parents of the change. Effective Jan. 13, 2023, the district announced the installation of a new interim principal, Tyrone Cummings, and an interim assistant principal, Lanesha Dowling.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.