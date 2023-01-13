SkyView
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media

Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) -School leadership has been removed at Scott’s Branch High School after a video surfaced showing bullying.

Footage of the fight circulated on social media. The brawl started in the boys’ bathroom and spilled into the hallway and it appeared no one attempted to intervene.

A day after WIS interviewed the mother of one of the students involved, the district announced it was changing leadership at the school.

WIS obtained a copy of a statement from the Clarendon County School District notifying parents of the change. Effective Jan. 13, 2023, the district announced the installation of a new interim principal, Tyrone Cummings, and an interim assistant principal, Lanesha Dowling.

