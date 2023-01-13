Jury reaches verdict in RCSD civil lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Federal Court is ordering the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) as well as a former deputy to pay for damage following a tasing incident in 2019.

Thursday afternoon, the jury awarded plaintiff Shelia Webb $550,000 in compensatory damage. $50,000 is to be paid by former deputy Cameron Duecker, suspended from RCSD following his arrest on Feb. 22, 2019.

“[Webb] deserves every penny of it. It was broken down into a $50,000 reward against the individual officer [Duecker]. And a $500,000 reward against the Richland County Sheriffs Department,” said Luke Shealey, Webb’s attorney.

On February 1, 2019, Duecker was dispatched to Webb’s home on reports of a stolen vehicle.

The situation escalated when the car in question was located in Webb’s driveway.

Duecker tried to arrest Webb for falsifying a police report and subsequently tased her multiple times across the woman’s bed and floor.

Following the incident, RCSD immediately began an internal investigation and suspended Duecker without pay pending the outcome. He was subsequently arrested for Assault and Battery 3rd Degree within the same month.

“[Duecker] responded out to this occurrence equipped with the tools that he needed to be able to deal with it. And he did so with the best way he knew how. Without actual malice. Without intent to harm, and he was inside the official scope of his duties. And the juries verdict today reflects that,” said Scott Hayes, Duecker’s attorney.

Throughout the trial, Sheriff Lott’s legal team said Duecker did not follow his department’s policy, tarnishing RCSD’s badge and oath.

RCSD issued this statement to WIS:

“The jury agreed that Sheriff Lott nor RCSD was negligent in the hiring, retention, and training of Duecker. Duecker acted totally on his own in his actions that day. His actions were not consistent with the training and policies of the department. In fact, they were a violation of the law.”

There is no word on whether RCSD or Duecker will petition for a new trial or submit an appeal.

