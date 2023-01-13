SkyView
Furry Friend Friday - Jilly

Say hello to Jilly, she's available for adoption with Pawmetto Lifeline.
Say hello to Jilly, she's available for adoption with Pawmetto Lifeline.(Pawmetto Lifeline)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jilly is a 3-month-old Shepherd mix available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Jilly is an adorable girl with big floppy ears! She will be a larger dog when she grows up. Jilly is a very good girl and well behaved. Her favorite snack is cheese! Jilly is a big snuggler, especially at night. She can be a little bashful when she first meets you but don’t let that fool you – she warms up quick and will be your best friend!

Jilly is currently in a foster home and has been learning all the ins and outs of being a house dog. Her foster mom said she is doing great in the house, is crate trained and doing well with potty training. She is a very smart girl and does really well with routines and positive reinforcement. She has been exposed to cats, dogs, kids and even ferrets in her foster home and does exceptional with them all! She especially loves running and playing with the big dogs. Jilly would love to have a doggy brother or sister and be part of her own pack!

Jilly, along with many other puppies and adoptable animals, will be on-site this Saturday, January 14 at the Wintry Wags & Whiskers adoption event from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Pawmetto Lifeline facility located at 1275 Bower Parkway Columbia, SC 29212. Get a head start on the adoption process by completing an adoption application online before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

