Former Upstate school bus driver charged in internet sex sting in Lexington

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Six announced that a bus driver working for the district was recently fired after being charged in an undercover sting operation in Lexington.

District officials said the suspect, 58-year-old Bryan Rogers, was hired as a bus driver in February 2020.

According to officials, Roger was immediately fired and trespassed from all district property after Lexington County informed them about his arrest.

School administrators also personally contacted the parents of students on Rogers’ bus route to inform them of the recent charges.

The Lexington Police Department said Rogers was charged with Attempted Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Age 11 – 14, two charges of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two charges of Attempted Unlawful Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor, and Attempted Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.

According to officers, Rogers allegedly contacted an undercover detective with the department on the SC Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on social media, believing they were a young girl. Officers said when asked about the age of the undercover detective, Rogers reportedly responded, “I like young peeps.” The detective stated that Rogers also tried to meet the teenager for sex at a hotel and sent nude photos of himself alongside pornography.

Rogers was taken into custody on January 12 when he drove to the Town of Lexington to meet with who he believed was the teen girl.

Friday morning Rogers was given a personal recognizance bond on all charges.

Green said investigators believe there may be underage victims in the case. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Earl Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com

